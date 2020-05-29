Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,130. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $751.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

