Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $225.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $642.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

