Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Farmer Bros reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 62.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.