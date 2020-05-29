Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 11,143 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 1.13% of Synalloy worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 88,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,171,450.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,192.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 251,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.