Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 1,641 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,951. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

