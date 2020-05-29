Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 621 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 133,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.14.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.