Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. 1,657,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,116,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

