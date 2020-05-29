Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $9.37 on Friday, hitting $363.64. 118,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.34, for a total transaction of $1,369,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,836,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,754 shares of company stock worth $8,679,224. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

