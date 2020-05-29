Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.35. 10,244,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,211,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

