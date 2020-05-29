Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.92. 877,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

