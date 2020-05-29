Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $199.72. 456,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.