Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 2,319,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,429. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

