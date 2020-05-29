Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 3.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned approximately 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $38,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,930. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.