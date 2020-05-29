Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

EFX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. 60,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

