Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.68. 33,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,563. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.45. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.