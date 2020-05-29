Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.54 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.