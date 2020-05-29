Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531,848 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock worth $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

