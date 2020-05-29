Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,218,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $978,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

