Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. 102,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $194.43. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

