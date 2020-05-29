Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $19.97 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 514,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

