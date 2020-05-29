Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $434,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 3,645,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,178. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

