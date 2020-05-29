Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 166 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $441,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.60. 11,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.18. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

