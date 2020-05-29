Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 195,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,386. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

