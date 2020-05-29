Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 3,510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. 12,093,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

