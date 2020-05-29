Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 6,062 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 189,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

