Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,676,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

