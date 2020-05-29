Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CTSH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $53.45. 1,759,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

