Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $201.14. 158,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,952. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

