Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 13,287,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

