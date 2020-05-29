Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

