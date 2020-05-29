Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 137 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,427.58. 954,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,317.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,334.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

