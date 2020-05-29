Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,063 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 2.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $23,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

PNC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

