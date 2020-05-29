Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,808,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,060,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $257.79. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.