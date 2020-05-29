Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 2.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Donaldson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $47.33. 32,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,253. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

