FCG Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.77. 443,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

