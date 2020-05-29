FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. 2,247,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

