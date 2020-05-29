FGL (NYSE:FG) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.76. FGL shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,474,160 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.69.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 59,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $635,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,672 shares in the company, valued at $685,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $2,023,404.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,214.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,533 shares of company stock worth $5,299,524. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FGL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

