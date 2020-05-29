Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $19.19. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 9,497,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Cfra raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

