Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

FITB stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

