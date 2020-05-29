First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.