First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,674 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $305.68. 391,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average is $278.11. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

