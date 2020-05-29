Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4,410.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 2,513,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,677. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

