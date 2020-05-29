Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $58.15, approximately 1,280,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 501,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

