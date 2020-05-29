FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits Market Cap of $5.24 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $1.12 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.02017585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,755,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

