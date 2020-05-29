Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,918. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

