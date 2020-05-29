Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 499,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.02. The company had a trading volume of 523,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.