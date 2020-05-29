Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,952. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

