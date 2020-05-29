Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.74. The stock had a trading volume of 415,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.64. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.