Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000,710 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 5.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.65% of Fortinet worth $106,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.88. 866,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.