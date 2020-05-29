Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.00

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 574859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.90 price objective (up previously from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

